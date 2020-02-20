Douglas County Republican Central Committee Meeting

Tuesday evening, Feb. 13, the Douglas County Republican Central Committee met in the Courthouse. With a good crowd, it opened with the Pledge and prayer by Van Kelly. The minutes were read by Wilda Watterson. Keith Moore gave the Treasurer’s report.

Chairman Dennis Uhles welcomed the many guests. He then reminded everyone to be sure to vote in the March 10 Presidential Primary. Also, he challenged those present to tell five people and remind them to vote.

An update on the Republican headquarters was given. The room is nearly finished and we can occupy it as soon as we can obtain signs and merchandise. A plea for volunteers to help man the center was given.

Van Kelly was given the floor to tell of his run for State Senate. He will be running against two other candidates in the Primary.

A candidate forum was discussed, to be held sometime in July, before the Primary elections.

Committee members were reminded that sign-up dates are from Feb. 28 through March 27.

After adjournment from the business meeting, Sheriff Degase gave a very interesting and informative update on the new jail. Questions and discussion followed.

All felt that the meeting was worthwhile and productive. The next meeting will be March 2. Guests are always welcome.