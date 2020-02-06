Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, January 31, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/30/20

Total Receipts: This Week: 754 Last Reported 01/09/2020: 1052

Compared to two weeks ago, steer calves 5.00 to 10.00 lower, heifer calves under 450 lbs 6.00 to 10.00 lower, over 450 lbs steady to 4.00 lower, yearling sold with a lower undertone. Slaughter cows 5.00 to 10.00 higher, slaughter bulls 4.00 to 5.00 higher on a light test. Demand moderate for feeders, good for slaughter cows and bulls. Supply moderate. Agriculture Commodity futures had a sharp sell off with news of the outbreak of Cronovirus in China. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 41% Heifers); 13% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 39%.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News

MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter

Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618

www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

