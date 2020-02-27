Dinner Scheduled by The Douglas County Republican Women’s Club

The Douglas County Republican Women’s Club met February17th. It was decided that our Trump/Reagan/Lincoln Day Dinner will be Friday, April 3rd at the MOCH Center gym. Our keynote speaker will be Loren Spivek, Free Market Warrior. This event will give the community the opportunity to meet all of the candidates running for office in the state and our local community. The dinner will be catered by the Haro Brothers Family Restaurant.

We will meet again on March 2nd at 5:00 pm to continue planning our upcoming event. Any Republicans interested in joining us are welcome. The meeting will be at the law office of Karen Bates-Crouch, next to the D.C. Herald offices.