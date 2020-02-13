Deutschheim State Historic Site Hosts Open House

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, FEB. 11, 2020 – Deutschheim State Historic Site invites the public to attend an open house tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29. The tour is being held in conjunction with the “Symposium on the Shared History of Germans and African Americans in Missouri.”

Visit the former home of the Hermanner Wochenblatt, a German language anti-slavery newspaper from 1845. On exhibit at the Deutschheim Visitor Center will be one of only three originals of the signed 1865 Ordinance Abolishing Slavery in Missouri. The special open house tour is a free event and open to the public.

More information about the free symposium can be found at https://shsmo.org/events/2020/symposium-shared-history or by calling the Hermann Welcome Center at (800) 932-8687.

Deutschheim State Historic Site is located at 107 W. Second St. in Hermann. For more information about the open house tour, call Deutschheim State Historic Site at 573-486-2200.