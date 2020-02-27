Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Just twenty-two days till Spring. Looking forward to warmer days; can hardly wait until it turns 75 every day!

Don’t make so much fun of scientists; they have proven that the people who celebrate the most birthdays live the longest.

Joe, Bill Brunner and George were the Pitch Tournament winners.

Thought for the Day: Respect your elders. They graduated from school without the internet.

Stay Strong Stay Healthy class continues to meet on Mondays and Fridays from 10-11. If you don’t have a March calendar, swing by and pick one up.

Some kind of game or session or foot clinic or tax returns or puzzles or watching television goes on every day down here. We’re pretty sure you can find something to do, so come on down and visit a while and eat dinner with us.

Thursday is Wanda’s birthday if you would like to bring a card by and wish her well with many more. Who would have thought a woman that old would still be having birthdays!

From my Mom’s Bible – The old shepherd who offered prayer in a Welsh revival meeting put it exactly right when he lamented his backslidings in these words: “Lord, I got among thorns and briars and was scratched and torn and bleeding; but, Lord, it is only fair to say that it was not on thy ground; I had wandered out of Thy pasture.”

Come Monday nights at 6:00 for music you can clap your hands at and stomp your feet and enjoy some snacks for just a small donation.

Dance like no one is watching, because they’re not. They’re texting on their phones!

Until next week, have a good ‘un.