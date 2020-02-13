Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

We continue to have winners in the Pitch Tournament. Charles came in first with a score of 228; Jim was second and Joretta and Ila tied for third.

We will be closed on Monday, February 17 for President’s Day. No Monday Night Music either.

Ladies, if a man says he will fix something, he will. There’s no need in reminding him every six months.

Come on down on Tuesday afternoons for T.O.P.S. They meet in the basement at 2:00 and will give you guidance on how to lose weight.

From my Mom’s Bible – It is good to remember that the tea kettle, although up to its neck in hot water, continues to sing.

A note of alert: If the Ava School is closed for bad weather, so will our Center. Listen on KKOZ 92.1 for closings.

We appreciate you coming in for us to do your taxes and taking advantage of the foot clinic, but please stay and eat with us, as well. We serve good, nutritious meals that come with a free salad bar and sometimes a soup of the day.

We’ll teach you how to play checkers (I’m really better at give-away), pitch, pinochle and how to shoot a good game of pool. So come on down and say hello.

Wise men speak because they have something to say; fools because they have to say something.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.