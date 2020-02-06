Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

With only three tables, Sue, Lena and Joe were the winners in the Pitch Tournament.

Our monthly board meeting will be Thursday, February 6, at noon. Everyone is welcome.

At the age of 65, my grandma started walking five miles a day. She’s 92 now and we have no idea where she is.

Call for a tax appointment if you like—683-5712. We can’t do farms or businesses or if you have rental property.

Stay Strong Stay Healthy classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 9:30 – 10:30.

Monday Night Music continues at 6 p.m. Come and listen in. Food and drinks available for a donation.

Disaster Preparedness Class will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 9:30 – 10:30. It is free and will be helpful to everyone.

From my Mom’s Bible – Instead of pointing a critical finger, try holding out a helping hand.

T.O.P.S. classes are held in the basement each Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Bingo each Friday beginning at noon.

Optimism is going after Moby Dick in a rowboat; audacity is taking the tartar sauce with you!

Until next week, have a good ‘un.