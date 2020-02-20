Consumers Fail to Receive Items, Refunds from Taylor Tots Located in Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises consumers to use caution when doing business with Taylor Tots, a discount online children’s clothes retailer based in Scott City, Missouri. Some consumers allege the company failed to deliver items, did not issue refunds, cut off communication and provided poor customer service.

Taylor Tots has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale, due to unresolved customer complaints. The business received nearly 50 complaints since July 2019.

The business, owned by Jennifer “Jenna” Taylor, primarily sells children’s clothing that is imported from China. Taylor Tots offers its items through posts on a Facebook group, which has nearly 15,000 followers. Consumers reported that they pay for their items through a PayPal account.

Some consumers told BBB that if they complain about the business or file a dispute with PayPal about an order that is not received, they are then banned from the group. Some consumers said the business stopped communication with them after they were banned.