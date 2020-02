Connie Duckworth, 72, Ava, Missouri, departed this life at Cox South Medical Center, Springfield, Missouri, on February 11, 2020. She was born May 29, 1947 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Graveside services were conducted at the Goodhope Cemetery, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. 2020.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home. To view a complete obituary visit www.facebook.com/avafamilyfuneralhome.