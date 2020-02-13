Community Foundation Awards $2K to OATS Transit

The Douglas County Community Foundation recently awarded $2000 to OATS Transit.

The foundation – an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks – has a mission “to enhance the quality of life in Douglas County through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.”

According to its website, OATS Transit “operates in 87 Missouri counties providing transportation for all ages” and works to “enhance quality of life by providing safe, caring & reliable transportation services.”

The OATS schedule for Ava and Douglas County runs each week in the Douglas County Herald.