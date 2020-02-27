Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Feb. 24 – Wednesday evening Bible study and prayer meeting was led by Pastor Gary. Luke 2:42-52, “When we get off track, it takes longer to get back than if we had stayed right. We must be about our Father’s business.” The Youth group went bowling at Cabool and had a fun time,

Thursday evening, prayer meeting was led by Pastor Gary. John 10:10, “We are being robbed!” Special singing was by Sister Missy Breshears, Sister Misty Lunn and boys, and myself.

Friday evening prayer meeting was led by Brother Don Lunn. Matt. 1, “Joseph was a Chosen Vessel.”

Sunday morning we had 20 in attendance. Brother Don Lunn opened the service with prayer, worship, and Scripture from John 15:9-13, “Love one another.”

Sister Linda Roberts continued the study of Revelation with verses 19:17-20:15.

Special singing was by Brother Don and Sister Misty Lunn, and myself.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Labeling People,” Gen. 38 and Matt. 1. We need to get serious about our Christian walk, and pray through!

In the Sunday evening service, special singing was by Sister Lora Hubbard and Sister Linda Roberts.

Pastor Gary brought the evening message of “Baptized in the Holy Spirit,” John 3:8-14.

Birthdays this week were Kell Abraham and Margaret Rosseau.

Special Prayer requests were for Billy Graham, Keason Hunter, Herval and Jean Porter, Stella King, Carl Ray family, Crystal (Hickey) Hunter, Delmar Rosseau, our church, leaders and country.

Last week’s news:

Feb. 17 – Wednesday evening Bible study was led by Pastor Gary. Study was about “The Introduction of Jesus,” John 1:14-34.

Sunday morning service was opened by Brother Don Lunn, with praise and prayer. Scripture was from James 3:3-6, “Friend of the World – Enemy of God.”

Sister Linda Roberts continued the study in Rev. 19:10-21.

Pastor Gary and I celebrated our 19th anniversary Friday on Valentines Day.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Raising a Child,” Gen. 18:19, Prov. 22:6.

After service was the baby dedication of Miss Jolene Grace Hubbard, daughter of Kaleb and Mackenzie Hubbard.

Special singing was by Sister Missy Breshears and myself.

Sunday evening service began with a prayer service, then Pastor Gary brought the message of “I’ve Got This!”, 1 Peter 4:17. Judgment begins at the house of God.

Special prayer requests this week are for Ellie & Russell Doran, Misty’s sister and family, Becky Carter, Colleen Lakey (traveling), April McFarlin, Missy’s daughter and grandson, Kevin Lambert, Stella King, Drailynn West, many unspoken, our church family, our President and our country.

Last week’s news:

Feb. 10 – Sunday morning, Brother Don Lunn opened the service with praise and prayer. Scripture used was Ephesians 1:3-9.

Sister Linda Roberts continued the study in Revelation 19:1-9, The Bride of Christ.

Special music was by Sister Linda Roberts and myself.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “Homosexuality.” Scriptures used were Lev. 18:22-23; 20:13; and Rom. 1:24-27. Also, be aware of what the Holy Spirit is wanting you to do. 1 Thess. 5:12-19 warn, comfort, support, pray, be patient, be good to all, rejoice, give thanks, and quench not the Spirit.

Sunday evening special music was by Pastor Gary. He brought the evening message of “Discouragement.” Scriptures were 1 Peter 5:6-11; James 4;-8; and Psa. 42:11.

Special prayer requests this week were for Ellie Doran, Gordon Simmons, Missy Breshears, Becky Carter, Buddy Boyd, Val Maples, and family, and several unspoken.

Service times are Sunday morning at 10:00, Sunday night at 6:00, and Wednesday Bible study at 7:00. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-250-0477. Church is located at 703 Hampton.

Remember, what you win people with is what you win people to.