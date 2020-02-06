Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Jan. 27 – Wednesday services wee dismissed because of bad weather.

Sunday morning, Bro. Don Lunn opened the service with prayer, worship and scripture from Heb. 11:6. Sis. Linda Roberts continued the study of Revelation in Chapter 17. Special singing was by Sis. Linda Roberts.

We had 25 in attendance.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Two Different Attitudes.” Luke 18: 18-23; 19:1-10.

1. “Follow me” – sorrowful attitude because he had much and didn’t want to part with it.

2. “Salvation has come” – gladly gave away his belongings. We should be glad to go to church (Psa. 122:1). We need a different attitude toward Jesus. What does He mean to you?

The morning service was recorded live and can be seen on our Facebook page.

Sunday evening special singing was by Bro. Jeff and Sis Lora Hubbard, Pastor Gary, and Sis. Missy Breshears.

The evening message was given by Bro. Michael Marah, “The World’s in Turmoil – We need to abide in the Vine.” John 15:4-5; 2:13-16, 18-19. We get focused on what we can’t do instead of what we can. It’s not the church’s job to entertain you. The church is more concerned over Nascar and KC Chiefs than about church and the lost world. The church can’t operate correctly if it’s not abiding in the Vine. Jesus is the Vine, we are the branches.

Pastor Gary and I enjoyed having lunch and fellowship with dear friends Sunday afternoon, Billy & Ellen Everett. Then supper with Jeff & Lora Hubbard.

Special prayer requests this week are for Gary Daniels, Ruth Shumate, Kristy Davis’ new grand baby. Janice Roy’s son in Afghanistan, Dale Roy, Gordon & Tina Simmons.

Services are Sunday 10:00am and 6:00pm. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785.

This Saturday, at 10:00am, will be our monthly Ladies’ Meeting and luncheon.