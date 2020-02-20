Christian County Livestock and Forage Conference Scheduled for March 5 in Clever

Farmers and ranchers in Southwest Missouri are invited to attend this year’s Christian County Livestock and Forage Conference. “This long-running conference will continue to equip livestock producers to better manage their operations and provide quality products for consumers,” according to Tim Schnakenberg, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in agronomy based in Galena.

The program will focus this year on several relevant topics. Dr. Ray Massey, state extension ag business specialist, will discuss farm liability insurance and help producers determine if they have adequate coverage. Dr. Scott Poock, state extension veterinarian, will provide an overview of how to assist the cow and calf during calving time.

Tim Schnakenberg will lead a discussion on tips for forage establishment. Also planned is a brief discussion by Brad Jump of USDA-APHIS regarding black vulture issues with cattle.

This conference will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 5:30 pm until 8:45 pm, at the Clever High School commons area, located on east state highway 14 in Clever, Missouri. Doors will open at 5:00 pm.

There is no fee to attend and participants should preregister by February 28 to reserve their meal. A meal will be provided courtesy of Christian County Farm Bureau, Bank of Billings, FCS Financial, Phillips Veterinary Services, Nixa Hardware and Seed and Southern Bank.

It is important that attendees are preregistered with the Christian County Extension Center by February 28 in order to reserve their meal. You may preregister on-line at http://bit.ly/30XULWA or call 417-581-3558.