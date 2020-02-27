Cheryl (Williams) Holloway

Cheryl Annette Holloway, 56 years, 11 months, 11 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on February 19, 2020 at her home.

Cheryl was born March 8, 1963 in Simi Valley, CA to Olean and Gracie Marie (Nelson) Williams.

Cheryl had worked at Rawlings years ago.

She was a Christian and had attended in her earlier years at Eastern Gate Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed being outdoors, mushroom and arrowhead hunting. She loved being with her kids and most of all her grandchildren!

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, Jovita, Janet Humphrey, Jeffrey and Gary Williams.

Cheryl is survived by her children, Kim & Justin Swager of El Dorado Springs, MO and Amanda & Randy Connors of Ava, MO, 8 grandchildren, Haden, Isiah, Kendra, Kenzi, Kyler, Randy, Jr., Blake, and Mya, siblings, Michael Williams, David Williams, and Cynthia Blakemore, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Cheryl were Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Boulders Fork Cemetery, (off of T Highway) Chadwick, MO. Visitation was prior to service Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor James Orick.

