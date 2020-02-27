Carl Wayne Ray was born June 27, 1926, in Ava, MO to parents Clarence and Alta (Buchanan) Ray. He departed this life on February 17, 2020, at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Ava, MO. He married the pretty Norma Neressa (Cantwell) on March 31, 1949, and to this union, six children were born.

Carl was a farmer through and through, taking great pride in his Polled Hereford cattle and his farm. When he wasn’t working on the farm he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He and Norma were often seen at Casey’s in Ava sharing one cup of coffee and one donut.

He was preceded in death by his parents: one son, Darrell: his sisters, Reba and Doris, as well as brothers, Earl and Ed.

Carl is survived by his three daughters: Glenda (Ron) Hannah, Sue (Darrell) Graham, and Lana (Mike) Hampton; and two sons Dale (Debby) Ray, and Roger Ray. His twenty-two grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews, will miss his many jokes. He is also survived by three sisters: Wanda, Lena, and Mary Ruth and three brothers: Glen, Mark, and Lee.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 21, 2020, at Oak Grove Church at 2:00 PM. Visitation was held from 1:00 until service time. Burial followed at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Services were under the direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.