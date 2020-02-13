Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Feb. 10 – Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led us in prayer.

Bro. Jack read Luke 11:1-13. This scripture teaches us to pray and love one another.

After a good Sunday School lesson, praise and worship began with testimonies from Jeff Shipley, Melba Austin, and Jennifer Flannery.

We continued praising the Lord with congregational singing. Singing special music was Kathleen Chaney.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Ex. 14:13-15, 1 Cor. 10:11-13, 1 Pet 4:12-19.

Fear not, stand still. See what God can/will do. He will fight for us. Move forward in your work for Christ. Don’t let temptation overtake you, but if it does He will make a way out. Don’t look or turn back to the old ways. Follow Christ moving forward.

A good message from the word.

Bro. Bill welcomed everyone to the evening service. Prayer said by Sis. Janice Lafferty. Special music from Kathleen Chaney.

Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke. His scripture was 1 John 1:3-8, Acts 9:26-31. We live in a world of darkness. Christ is the light. We need to walk with Him so we can see the way. Let’s boldly let Christ shine through us so the world can see.

A message from God’s Word. We are blessed at Caney to hear God’s word preached and taught.

Last week’s news: Jan. 30 – Caney’s Wednesday evening service began with congregational singing.

Bro. Hi Lambeth was our leader. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led us in prayer.

Bro. Hi read Micah 4:1-3. Even though we have hard times, we know there will be eternal peace if we follow and trust Christ.

We had a good discussion. Wonderful scripture was read. Testimonies of the goodness of God were told.

On this beautiful Sunday, we opened service singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports taken. Sis. Lila Combs led us in prayer. So glad she could be with us.

Jack read Ps. 91 for our devotion. God gives us protection because He know us.

After a good Sunday School lesson, service continued with a time of testimony from Jeff Shipley and Lila Roberts.

Service continued with congregational singing. Singing special music was Melba Austin.

Pastor Bill spoke this morning. His scripture was Ezra 8:21-22, Phil 4:1-8, Rom 10:6-12 and Rev 22:1-5.

Are we walking in the steps of Christ? Is your name in the Book of Life? Rejoice! Are you calling on the Lord? Are you seeking Christ? The way of Salvation is found in these scriptures. Find Him today. Heaven is a beautiful place. Don’t miss it!

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Hi Lambeth led prayer. Melba Austin gave a testimony.

Bro. Jack Essary brought the evening message. His scripture was Col 3. Only the things that we have done for Christ will last. Wrath is coming to the children of disobedience. When we come to Christ our burdens are lifted. Fear God and do His will. Are we pleasing God in the way we live?

Messages from the Word of God was heard today at Caney. Come worship with us. You are welcome.