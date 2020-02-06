Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Jan. 26 – Caney Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led us in prayer.

Jack read Ps. 136:1-16 for our devotion. God did everything for us because His mercy endures forever. He loves us when we follow Him. He will bless.

After Sunday School, Happy Birthday was sung to Jim Lafferty. God bless him.

Service began with Praise and Worship, with a time of testimony from Jeff Shipley, Bill Austin, Jim Lafferty and Janice Lafferty.

Service continued with congregational singing. Singing special music was Melba Austin.

Bro. Jack Essary spoke this morning. His scripture was Ex 23:20-33. We have many adversaries – personal and national. But when we follow Christ, He will destroy them. We live in a lost world today. We refuse to follow Christ. If we don’t turn back to God, we will find ourselves somewhere we don’t want to be. Other nations may take over our country. Christians need to wake up and pray. Little by little we are losing the Christan things we value. Turn back to Christ. Do His word. It’s the only way God will send an Angel to go before us. He will take us to the place He has prepared for us.

Sis. Melba did a reading to end the service. A good day to be in God’s house.

Sunday evening Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro Bill led in prayer. Testimony was given by Hi Lambeth.

Bro. Jim Lafferty brought the evening message. His scripture was Ex. 23:30, Ecc. 1:3, Acts 3:19, Eph. 5:15, and Rev. 10: 5-6 Little by little God goes before us if we are patient. He will work it out. We are living in a world of evil because man won’t follow God. It takes a service on your part. You must do what the Bible says. We need to repent, take responsibility for our actions. Christians wake up and get serious. Pray for the lost. Time is getting short. We have time now. We won’t always. Be ready for the coming Christ. Great messages from the Word.

Last week’s news:

Jan. 20 – Sunday School opened with singing praises to the Lord. Gro. Jack Essary welcomed every one. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer.

Caney is so thankful the water stayed out of the church.

Bro. Jack read 1 Timothy 2:1-6 for our devotion. Christ died for all.

After Sunday School, Happy Birthday was sung to Vanessa mills. God bless her. She is a blessing to our church.

Praise and worship hour began with a time of testimony from Jeff Shipley, Tim Lafferty, Hi Lambeth and Elsie Combs.

Service continued with congregational singing Special music was by Melissa Harmon.

Bro. Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Ez. 3:15. We have all sat in the captivity of sin. Sin eats like cancer. But, Jesus can bring us out of sin. He can set our feet on the solid Rock. Christ died for all. Why sit in your sins ‘til you die? A message from the Word.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Sis Janice Lafferty led in prayer. We had time of testimony from Hi Lambeth. We are truly blessed to have Bro Hi in our church.

Singing special music tonight was Kathleen Chaney. Bro. Jack Essary was our speaker. His scripture was Eph. 1 to the end of the chapter. Christ gives us blessing while we live here. But He also gives us heavenly blessings. Christ gives us redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of our sins. Everyone is going to die. To live with Him, we must believe and trust in Him. We should praise Him here and there. Do you want to go to Hell? Now is the time to make your choice. It is up to you where you spend eternity. Christ gives you the choice.A message from the Word of God.

Come be with us. You are welcome.