Calendar of Events

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays, 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

Fourth Friday Night Singing at Mt. Olive (Highlonesome) Friday, Feb. 28 at 7pm. Everyone invited. Come sing and play or just listen. There will be snacks served afterwards. Pastor: Jerry Loveland.

The Douglas County Republican Central Committee meeting at 7pm on Monday, March 2, in the Court House. For info, 683-6090.

95th Birthday Celebration for Jean Daugherty, formerly of Ava, will be held Saturday, March 7, from 2-4pm at Life Church in Ava. Everyone is welcome to stop by and visit. Please use the west entrance of the church. Omission of gifts is requested.

12th Annual APRI Dog Show, March 28, starting at 9:00am at the Mountain Grove YMCA. Youth show begins at noon.

5th Annual Ozarks Neighborly Exchange (O.N.E.) Congress, Saturday, March 28, 8am-5pm, at the Lutie School in Theodosia. Come for amazing speakers, performers, community potluck and vendors.