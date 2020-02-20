Calendar of Events

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.
Ava
few clouds
30.9 ° F
35.6 °
27 °
69 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
37 °
Fri
42 °
Sat
49 °
Sun
40 °
Mon
52 °
AmeriCorps NCCC Conducts Restoration at State Parks
Branson, Mo. – A team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) members will be assisting Missouri State Parks with the removal of invasive...