Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries 417-351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

Nubbin Ridge Homemakers Club meeting Friday, Feb. 14, 10:00am -2:00pm at the home of Norma Stillings for a Valentine Tea Party plus Bingo. For more info call Garnett Dolin 417-683-5090 or Missy Shay 417-543-5642. New members welcome.

Singing at Oakgrove Church, Wasola, Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2pm. Everyone welcome. Bring your instrument.

The Douglas County Republican Women’s Club meeting Feb. 17 in the small upper courtroom of the Courthouse at 5:00pm. We will be making plans for our Reagan/Lincoln Dinner this year. All interested women (and men) are welcome to attend.

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society meeting Feb. 17 at 6:30pm at the Museum. Everyone is invited.