Calendar  Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church in Ava. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. Call to verify gathering being held if weather is inclement.

The Douglas County Republican Central Committee meeting Monday, Feb. 10, at 7pm, in the Court House.

Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel meet for lunch Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11:30am in Gainesville at the Senior and Community Center on Hwy 5, north of town. All public school retirees living in the area are invited to attend.

Ava Area Ambulance District Board meeting, Thursday, Feb. 13, 5:30pm, at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

Nubbin Ridge Homemakers Club meeting, Friday, Feb. 14, from 10am-2pm at the home of Norma Stillings. Will be having a Valentine Tea Party plus other fun including Bingo. For more info call Garnett Dolin, 417-683-5090 or Missy Shay, 417-543-5642. New members welcome.

Singing at Oakgrove Church, Wasola, Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2pm. Everyone welcome. Bring your instrument.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5pm at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.