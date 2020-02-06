Books-n-Bits: The Douglas County Public Library

The Douglas County Public Library has finally received the 2019 IRS tax forms. The only forms we will be getting this year are the Federal 1040 tax forms. If you are looking for other IRS tax forms, they can be found online at www.IRS.gov. Missouri state tax forms are located at the Missouri Department of Revenue website

Among the new books the library has received, you will find:

FICTION

Famous in Cedarville, by Erica Wright

Greasy Bend, by Kris Lackey

The Confession Club, by Elizabeth Berg

Tom Clancy Code of Honor, by Marc Cameron

Spy, by Danielle Steel

Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes, by Ace Atkins

Long Bright River, by Liz Moore

The Sacrament, by Olaf Olafsson

Westering Women, by Sandra Dallas

Hunter Killer, by Brad Taylor

Agent Running in the Field, by John LeCarre

Smokescreen, by Terri Blackstock

The Revisioners, by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

My Dear Hamilton, by Stephanie Dray

The Vanishing, by Jayne Ann Krentz

Final Option, by Clive Cussler

Dry Country, by Jake Hinkson

NONFICTION

Six Ingredients with Six Sisters’ Stuff

What is a Girl Worth?, by Rachael Denhollander

If You Tell; A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood, by Gregg Olsen

Desk 88; Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America, by Sherrod Brown

Kidnapped by a Client, by Sharon R. Muse

The Hermit King; The Dangerous Game of Kim Jong Un, by Chung Min Lee

COMPACT DISCS

Spiderman Into the Spider Verse

Disney Aladdin; Far From Agrabah, by Aisha Saeed

Disney; Dumbo Circus of Dreams

Disney; The Little Mermaid

Disney; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Tales From the Haunted Mansion

DVDs

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Family Fun Collection

Pinkalicious and the Peterrific Pinktastic Pets

Mister Rogers; It’s You I Like