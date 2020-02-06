Books-n-Bits: The Douglas County Public Library

The Douglas County Public Library has finally received the 2019 IRS tax forms. The only forms we will be getting this year are the Federal 1040 tax forms. If you are looking for other IRS tax forms, they can be found online at www.IRS.gov. Missouri state tax forms are located at the Missouri Department of Revenue website
Among the new books the library has received, you will find:
FICTION
- Famous in Cedarville, by Erica Wright
- Greasy Bend, by Kris Lackey
- The Confession Club, by Elizabeth Berg
- Tom Clancy Code of Honor, by Marc Cameron
- Spy, by Danielle Steel
- Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes, by Ace Atkins
- Long Bright River, by Liz Moore
- The Sacrament, by Olaf Olafsson
- Westering Women, by Sandra Dallas
- Hunter Killer, by Brad Taylor
- Agent Running in the Field, by John LeCarre
- Smokescreen, by Terri Blackstock
- The Revisioners, by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
- My Dear Hamilton, by Stephanie Dray
- The Vanishing, by Jayne Ann Krentz
- Final Option, by Clive Cussler
- Dry Country, by Jake Hinkson
NONFICTION
- Six Ingredients with Six Sisters’ Stuff
- What is a Girl Worth?, by Rachael Denhollander
- If You Tell; A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood, by Gregg Olsen
- Desk 88; Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America, by Sherrod Brown
- Kidnapped by a Client, by Sharon R. Muse
- The Hermit King; The Dangerous Game of Kim Jong Un, by Chung Min Lee
COMPACT DISCS
- Spiderman Into the Spider Verse
- Disney Aladdin; Far From Agrabah, by Aisha Saeed
- Disney; Dumbo Circus of Dreams
- Disney; The Little Mermaid
- Disney; The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Tales From the Haunted Mansion
DVDs
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Family Fun Collection
- Pinkalicious and the Peterrific Pinktastic Pets
- Mister Rogers; It’s You I Like