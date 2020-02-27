Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Feb. 23 – And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.

Matthew 21:22

Brother Jeff Elliot opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 13 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

AnnaBelle Johnson, Harper Adams and Macee Breeding did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Matthew 21:17-22.

Please pray for Gary and Theta Nokes, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, David Collins, Mike Parker, Becky, Norma, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Bailey, Chelsey, Brandon Nelson, Zamber and family, Micca Goss, Nancy Parr, Canditta Adams, Tiffanee, all or our children, all sick, bereaved, military, unsaved, unspoken, coutry and leaders, law enforcement, coaches, teachers, students, Piland Youth Camp, and each other.

We had a great Birthday/Anniversary dinner at noon. Our singing sharing evening was a blessing as usual.

Last week’s news:

Feb. 16 – Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, the Lord be magnified.

Psalm 40:16

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 40:1-10, 16, 17 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Shirley Riley and me.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Colt Little, AnnaBelle Johnson, and Brayden Lansdown did the penny march for Piland Youth Camp.

Theta Nokes and Dara Strong each sang a special for us.

Pastor David preached God’s message for Romans 10.

Please pray with us for Mike Parker, Becky, Norma Corpeling, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Angie and Bobby Turley, Doris Davidson, Gary and Theta Nokes, Jan Ruston, Homer, Veda, June, all sick, bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, teachers, students, our children, Camp Piland, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang then turned the service to Brother Richard Potter. He used 1 Peter 5:6-8 for God’s message. Satan goes about seeking those he may destroy. It is our responsibility to warn others about him.

Our Birthday/Anniversary Dinner will be Sunday, February 23, at noon. Fried Chicken will be furnished.

May God bless you all this week.