Black Oak– Donna Dodson

Feb. 10 – Take heed that ye do not your alms before men, to be seen of them: otherwise ye have no reward of your Father which is in heaven. Matthew 6:1

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Luke 11:1-13 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings. We sure miss Brother Bobby Turley and Angie and pray they are well soon.

Parker Cook did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Theta Nokes and Wanda Goss each shared a song with us. We had good testimonies in both services.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Ezekiel.

Please pray with us for Gary and Theta Nokes, all cancer patients, Lisa, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Rachael, Virginia Parsley, Mike Parker, Becky, Norma Corpeling, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Euvenia Casady, Wanda Goss & family, Homer Brazeal, Larry Scribner, Bobby & Angie Turley, Keith & Melanie Breeding, Mike Dodson and all flu patients, Pete Lawrence, unspoken, unsaved, bereaved, military, country & leaders, law enforcement, teachers, coaches, students, Camp Piland, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. Theta sang a special for us. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message on Matthew 17:19-21. Have faith, give it to God and trust He’s got it covered. He handles things so much better than we can.

Last week’s news:

Feb. 3 – “Then Jesus saith unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thous shalt worship the Lord they God, and him only shalt thou serve.” Matthew 4:10

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 91 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Liviya Wharton and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Brayden Lansdown recited a verse and Dara Strong sang a special for us.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Ephesians 2:8-10 on Grace.

Please pray with us for Gary & Theta Nokes, Virginia Parsley, Brenda, Roy, Betty, Mike, Becky, Norma, Pete, Dara, Zamber, Tiffanee, Rachael, Jen, Bobbie and Angie Turley, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Mike Dodson, Vicki Nelson and all bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, sick, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had good testimonies. Theta and Richard each shared a special. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from 1 Samuel 17:37-46. We are in a battle. God knows what you can do to help Him, us it for Him. We just need to do our best.

May God bless you all..