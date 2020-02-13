Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Feb. 10 – Norma Stillings attended the funeral service for Lois (Bailey) Berryman, Monday afternoon. Lois was one of Norma’s students in her Freshman Social Studies class in about 1969 or 1970. Throughout the years, Norma had three other of the Bailey family in different classes at school. She attended church, visited, played the piano at weddings and attended funerals with and for several of the Bailey, Morton, and Taylor family members.

Our Valentine Banquet will be held Friday evening on February 14 starting at 5:30. Then Chad and Angie Fay will renew their wedding vows, Saturday at 11:15 at the church.

Tim and Sally Henderson, Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen, and Norma Stillings were at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center for the Saturday morning worship. Norma has had a part in that service at the nursing home since in November 2004.

We are happy when visitors come in to the church and we are even happier when they come back again and join with us. It is also a good thing when some of our members who have been sick are able to return to church.

Jim and Ruby both have birthdays in February, so they came up front together for the “Happy Birthday” song.

Darlene Sorensen sang a song on the Love of God and Pastor Bob Sorensen preached on “Ultimate Love” using John 3:16 for his text.

God’s love can serve as a pattern of just what true love is. Married couples can study how God loves for the example to follow for marriages that endure. God’s love is an eternal commitment. God’s love resulted in the sacrifice of his Son and Jesus loved us enough to make the ultimate sacrifice of self. God’s love continues through every circumstance. It gives and keeps on giving. It is unselfish, suffers long, and complete.