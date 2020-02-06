Be Aware: Branson Police Warn of Counterfeit Money  in Circulation

BRANSON –– The Branson Police Department is currently warning the public about counterfeit bills. Businesses and customers in the area are asked to be on the lookout for fake bills reported in circulation –– in all denominations.

According to the report, the “funny money” may display an obvious fake appearance, as it has markings on the front and back, “for motion picture use only.” Red Chinese symbols may appear on the bills, as well as duplicated serial numbers.

It is recommended that if a bill is suspect, to hold the bill up to a light to see if the watermark on the front side is legitimate. A bill may also be tilted to see the color-shifting ink on the copper denomination number. The image will shift from copper to green. Businesses are recommended to use a counterfeit detection pen, especially on higher denominations.

At present, the bogus bills have only been reported in the Branson area, but if fake currency is suspected or encountered, please report the incident to local law enforcement.