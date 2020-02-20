Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Feb. 17 – Perhaps you have heard the saying, “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago…The second-best time is now!” Elder Mike Opeka encouraged us to quit procrastinating as he delivered his personal experience in the message titled, “Changes” based on Psalms 55:19 “Because they have no changes, therefore they fear not God.”

Elder Opeka explained that to fear God means to revere and respect Him. God means what He says and will do what He says He will do.

So, what changes have you made in your life this past year? How about this past week? If we are not moving forward, we are sliding backwards because there is no stationary station in our Christian walk.

We are physical, emotional/mental, and spiritual beings. We know we are changing physically, but we should be maturing in all areas as well and making positive changes as we grow. We cannot change anyone else, but ourselves. And the most effective way to stimulate change in others (especially our children) is by letting them see your growth or see you change some of your bad habits or set ways!

Change is hard! And, most of us do not like change! Elder Opeka shared some of the changes he has made in his life since being diagnosed with cancer recently. Despite loving sugar and not liking to exercise, he has given up sugar and started exercising which has resulted in losing 20 pounds and getting off blood pressure medicine. He had tried to avoid blood pressure medicine several years ago but could not seem to find the power to change these two lifestyle habits. But, when he heard “cancer,” he had new motivation. Of course, he has made more changes than this, but he said he is feeling great, trusts the Lord, and expects to be fully healed in time.

We need to realize, that we do not have the power to change anything of ourselves. Christ supplies the desire and the power to change! All we need to do is be willing to be made willing and ask Him for the desire and the power. Trust Him to guide.

Jesus has called each one of us to repentance – a true sorrow and turning from our sins. If not now when? Someday it will be too late.

You are the youngest you will ever be in your life right now. There is no going back in time. There is no “redo.” The only thing you can impact and change is your future. “I can do ALL things through Christ which strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 104 people in our community were served during the month of January. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate her and the team that volunteered 74 hours of time to clean and organize the 1,290 items they gave away. If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!