Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Feb. 10 – Some didn’t quite know what to expect from looking at the flyers for the Neuharth family who gave a revival concert for the worship service. Parents and three young boys – although the boys were actually teenagers 13, 16, and 17 were pictured on the flyer. Everyone was amazed to put it simply! The youngest boy could really play the piano well and accompanied most of the time, although his mother took the piano for a few. Their harmony and sound was that of more than five people! Their combination of personal testimony, song, Advent history, and the blessed hope of Christ’s second coming was an inspiring message for all!

The Neuharths credit our church with inspiring them to minister in song as a family. A few years back they were visiting the Porters and sang for us at church and were asked to sing again after fellowship dinner. They said we insisted on taking up a love offering and encouraged them to use their talents in ministry for the Lord. Shortly after other Providential leadings helped them to decide to take a step of faith and begin ministering together. They do not tour full time and when I tried to book them for a particular date in April for an event in Oklahoma, they were booked for that date for the next two years!

Truly their ministry was a feast for the senses and the soul! Our whole church was moved and challenged to love Jesus more! While most groups are selling their DVDs, they offered their DVDs (video) and CDs for free and encouraged us to share them! Contact us if you’d like to borrow one from the church library.

The Cruz family, with the help of the social committee, hosted a beautiful birthday party Saturday night for one of our oldest members, Laura Cruz, who turned 91. Family arrived from Florida and Arizona and church family crowded in to celebrate this inspiring sweet lady. Lots of delicious food and desserts were served buffet style and a slide show of her life played on the TV as people enjoyed fellowship in their home. Instead of asking for gifts they actually sent us home with gifts including the cutest little teacup cookies made locally.

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 104 people in our community were served during the month of January. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate her and the team that volunteered 74 hours of time to clean and organize the 1,290 items they gave away.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!