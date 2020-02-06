Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

Feb. 6 – So, the weather cannot decide if it is winter or spring, but after canceling due to ice, we finally had our church social where we enjoyed a White Elephant Gift Exchange, food, and fellowship. Many thanks to Connie Porter and the social committee for a wonderful event. Now they are planning a 91st Birthday party for Laura Cruz this coming Saturday night. Laura, one of our oldest members, encourages us with her faithfulness!

Elder Jim Porter delivered a wonderful message about Jesus, titled “A Greater Than.” And we always enjoy the Hoffmaster & Ulrich quartet who gave the special music. Elder Porter shared the story of Jonah and then went through Matthew 12 where the scribes and pharisees were asking for a sign. They had been given hundreds of scriptures in the Old Testament pointing to the birth of Jesus and describing our Saviour, but they still asked for a sign. The passage goes on to say that the people of Nineveh repented at the preaching of Jonas; and, behold, a greater than Jonas is here. The queen of the south shall rise up in the judgment with this generation and shall condemn it: for she came from the uttermost parts of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, behold, a greater than Solomon is here. Of course, this is referring to Jesus, yet they were waiting for another sign.

What are we waiting for? A sign? Jesus reveals himself in the Scriptures. He forgives us! He died for us! He is with us even in our failures and He wants to guide us into the heavenly kingdom. Jesus is waiting for us to make a decision. To not decide IS to decide. Will you decide to open your heart to Him and follow where He leads?

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your donations and support as 104 people in our community were served during the month of January. Cherie Downs manages the center and we appreciate her and the team that volunteered 74 hours of time to clean and organize the 1,290 items they gave away. If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!