Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Feb. 24 – Roast beef, Mashed potatoes, Gravy, Buttered mixed vegetables, Hot roll, Ice cream sundae.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Ham and beans, Spinach, Buttery cornbread, Turtle brownie.
Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Open faced turkey sandwich, Mashed potatoes, Gravy, Seasoned green beans, Fresh baked cookie.
Thursday, Feb. 27 – Beef and noodles, California blend vegetables, Hot biscuit, Cherry cobbler.
Friday, Feb. 28 – Spaghetti, Meat sauce, Italian vegetables, Garlic roll, Banana pudding with wafers.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS
Wednesday:
Noon – Pool Tournament
Thursday:
Noon – Pinochle
Grace Foot Clinic
Friday:
Noon – Bingo
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Feb. 21: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town
Friday, Feb. 28: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town