Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Feb. 24 – Roast beef, Mashed potatoes, Gravy, Buttered mixed vegetables, Hot roll, Ice cream sundae.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Ham and beans, Spinach, Buttery cornbread, Turtle brownie.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Open faced turkey sandwich, Mashed potatoes, Gravy, Seasoned green beans, Fresh baked cookie.

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Beef and noodles, California blend vegetables, Hot biscuit, Cherry cobbler.

Friday, Feb. 28 – Spaghetti, Meat sauce, Italian vegetables, Garlic roll, Banana pudding with wafers.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:

Noon – Pitch Tournament

2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Wednesday:

Noon – Pool Tournament

Thursday:

Noon – Pinochle

Grace Foot Clinic

Friday:

Noon – Bingo

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Feb. 21: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town

Friday, Feb. 28: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town