Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Feb. 17 – Closed for President’s Day

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Homemade chili, tossed salad, crackers, hot apple cobbler.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Chicken alfredo over pasta, seasoned green beans, garlic rolls, cherry cake.

Thursday, Feb. 20 – Savory beef stew, creamy coleslaw, warm biscuit, sugar cookie.

Friday, Feb. 21 – Chicken dressing, Normandy blend vegetables, hot roll, pumpkin cheesecake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

Closed for President’s Day

Tuesday:

Noon – Pitch Tournament

2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Wednesday:

10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy

Thursday:

Noon – Pinochle

Friday:

10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy

Noon – Bingo

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Feb. 14: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.