Ava Senior Center Menu/Activities and OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Feb. 17 – Closed for President’s Day
Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Homemade chili, tossed salad, crackers, hot apple cobbler.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Chicken alfredo over pasta, seasoned green beans, garlic rolls, cherry cake.
Thursday, Feb. 20 – Savory beef stew, creamy coleslaw, warm biscuit, sugar cookie.
Friday, Feb. 21 – Chicken dressing, Normandy blend vegetables, hot roll, pumpkin cheesecake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
Closed for President’s Day
Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS
Wednesday:
10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy
Thursday:
Noon – Pinochle
Friday:
10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy
Noon – Bingo
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Feb. 14: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.