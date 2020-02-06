Ava Senior Center

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Feb. 10 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental vegetables, Fortune cookie, Peanut butter cookie.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Country fried steak, Mashed potatoes, Italian vegetables, Hot roll, Peach cobbler.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Juicy cheeseburger, Baked beans, Cucumber salad, Root beer float.

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Grilled chicken, Baked potato, Broccoli and cheese, Roll, Coconut cream pie.

Friday, Feb. 14 – Salisbury steak over rice, Meadow blend, Hot baked biscuit, Banana cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy Class

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:

Noon – Pitch Tournament

2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Wednesday:

Noon – Pool Tournament

Thursday:

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Disaster Preparedness

Noon – Pinochle

Friday:

Noon – Bingo

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Feb. 7: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.

Tuesday, Feb. 11: To Ozark