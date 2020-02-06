Ava Senior Center

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Feb. 10 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental vegetables, Fortune cookie, Peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Country fried steak, Mashed potatoes, Italian vegetables, Hot roll, Peach cobbler.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Juicy cheeseburger, Baked beans, Cucumber salad, Root beer float.
Thursday, Feb. 13 – Grilled chicken, Baked potato, Broccoli and cheese, Roll, Coconut cream pie.
Friday, Feb. 14 – Salisbury steak over rice, Meadow blend, Hot baked biscuit, Banana cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
10:00 a.m. – Stay Strong Stay Healthy Class
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS
Wednesday:
Noon – Pool Tournament
Thursday:
9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Disaster Preparedness
Noon – Pinochle
Friday:
Noon – Bingo
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Feb. 7: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: To Ozark