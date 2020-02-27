Ava Saddle Club – Jan Turner

Feb. 24 – Don’t forget! Our annual Coggins clinic is on March 14th at The Animal Clinic of Ava. We’ll start at 8:00am and go to 12:00pm. Cost for Coggins test is $11.00. Also available are dog and cat rabies vaccines, $9.00 for 1 year and $12.50 for three years. Innovator 5 equine vaccines will be $28.00 and Core EQ vaccines $41.00 We will also be accepting membership dues at the clinic.

We have added a new event to the calendar! We will be having a youth ranch rodeo on May 30th. Youth 18 and under are invited to gather a team and participate! Watch for more information on this event!

Our March meeting will be held on March 2nd at 7:00pm at the Saddle Club grounds. If you haven’t paid your dues yet and would like to join us you still can.

For information contact Steve Adams at 417-331-6598