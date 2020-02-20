Ava City Hall Power Outage Planned Friday

If you’ve been procrastinating payment of a utility bill, or perhaps have put off paying for a traffic ticket at Ava City Hall, and had plans to make a last minute stop on Friday afternoon to finalize the task, please be aware you must stop in prior to noon or 1:00 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 21, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., City Hall will be without electrical power while an emergency generator is being installed. Mayor Burrely Loftin advises that City Hall will be open, but no payments or electronic transactions will be accepted.

The generators were recently awarded to the City of Ava through a FEMA grant, and during this week, installation of the new units have been finalized.

The generators are a safeguard, and will be used to keep the City of Ava, along with the Ava Police Department, in operation should a local disaster or weather event occur in the area.

It is projected City network operations will be out of service for only 2-3 hours.