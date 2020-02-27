Ava City Council Receives Memorials To Vietnam Vets

by Michael Boyink/ mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 the Ava Board of Aldermen convened for a business session at 5 p.m.

Shadowbox Presentation

Members of the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association presented the city with six shadow boxes, one each for each Ava veteran whose name appears on the Vietnam Memorial Wall. Also presented to the city were four bench seats bearing the names of the veterans.

City Finances

City Treasurer Peggy Porter reported that at the end of January the city had $2.4M in reserves.

Trash Truck

Ava Mayor Burrely Loftin reported that the city’s trash truck needed some work recently to repair a short and reprogram the computer.

Treatment Plant Clarifier

Loftin said the bearing replacement was complete on the Waste Water Treatment Plant’s Clarifier. The bearing was $1800, and the labor to replace it was $1700.

Airport Lights

Loftin said there had been a crew at the airport, doing a site survey and taking samples of the ground in order to allow more accurate bids for runway lights.

Sanitation Job Opening

The Aldermen voted 4-0 to allow Mayor Loftin to begin the process of replacing a retiring sanitation worker

Square Update Project

Engineering plans for the improvements on the Ava Square are in the hands of MODot for review. Once approved, Loftin will begin seeking bids on the work.

Cardboard Pickup

Mayor Loftin said the city was continuing to pursue a system for cardboard collection.

Generators Installed

Loftin reported that the project to install three emergency generators is just about completely done.

Pool Staff

In a 4-0 vote, the Aldermen approved the recommendation of Sherry Wallace, Ava Parks and Recreation Director, to rehiring Brad Evans to run Summer League Baseball, Joey Swofford as Lifeguard Instructor/Manager, and Kelli Williams as Swim Team Coach and Instructor.

Pool Awning

In a 4-0 vote, the Aldermen approved the purchase of an additional sunshade for the pool at a cost of $8546.

Street Department Building

Loftin said that he had gotten a bid for $34K for a new metal building for the city’s street department to work out of. Loftin said he had also requested an engineering plan and drawings for the footings at a cost of $1200.

Attendance

Councilmen present were Billy Stewart, Noel Dye, Keith Jones, and Stan Lovan.

Video

Video from the Ava Board of Aldermen meeting will be posted to the Douglas County Herald’s website at douglascountyherald.com.

Next Meeting

City officials and Aldermen will reconvene on March 10th at 5 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.