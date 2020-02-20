Associate Court Day Proceedings Feb.  13

During Associate Court with Judge Bock on Thursday, February 13, there were a total of 90 criminal cases on the docket. There were 57 misdemeanor cases, 6 infractions and 27 felony cases. There were 6 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and there were 4 failure to appear warrants issued. Four cases waived preliminary hearing and are now in Division 1.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR