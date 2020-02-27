Arno – Hellen Blakey

Feb. 23 – Last Monday, Violet took me to the dentist to get my new teeth worked on. We filled up with gas when we got back to Ava. I took my news in, got a pizza with a coupon and took it over to Shirley Riley and shared it with her since it was her birthday.

Tuesday morning, Mark and James stopped in. They ended up at George and Violet’s and spent the day with them. Mindy came later in the day.

Wednesday, Mark and James came by early morning on their way to work at Goodhope. I washed 3 loads of clothes. Mindy came by at noon.

Thursday I took some cans and cardboard to have them recycled. When I got back to Ava, I stopped at the gas station to get a beverage. When I went to pay, the lady said “It’s paid for.” I looked behind me and Kevin Richard was there and he paid for it. That was real sweet of him.

Friday, Mindy got here at noon and Ellis came by while in town.

Sunday, Brother Charles’ message was about “Good Day”, “Happy Day” coming from Matthew 24. I stopped by John Stephen’s when I left church and visited with him.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers. It seems every time I turn around, someone else is sick.

My prayer and sympathy go out to the Carl Ray family.

Last week’s news:

Feb. 16 – Last Monday morning, Monica took me to my dentist and I got my new dentures. Then we went to Sam’s before we picked up Monica’s mother-in-law, Lucy, and went out to eat. Monica took me over to Vernal & Ellen’s after eating.

When Ellen got home from work, Vernal and Ellen took me for an early birthday supper. Then we went back to their home and I stayed all night.

Tuesday, Vernal drove me home. In the snow, Vernal had 2 inches when we got up and headed for Ava. I took beautiful pictures of the snow on trees and houses. Later that day, Mindy came by.

I had 0.7 inches on Monday morning at 8:00. On Tuesday I had 0.9 inches when I returned home at noon. Wednesday I had 0.8 inches by noon, and Thursday I had 0.3 inches when I melted the ice at 4:30, which was frozen from the day before.

Wednesday I received a vase of flowers from Nina Carter for my birthday, which is tomorrow. Mindy came by later.

Thursday I got lots of text messages and phone calls wishing me a Happy Birthday.

Tom Williams, Karen Heriford, Connie Bacorn, and Hellen Blakey went to their O.E.S. meeting and initiated 3 into our chapter.

Friday the guys from the radio station sang Happy Birthday to me. I thought that was wonderful. Mark stopped in to wait for James. Mindy came later. I went to the drug store for medicine and I baked a sheet cake for Saturday.

Saturday Tom Williams and Hellen Blakey went to Gainesville to our O.E.S. School of Instruction. There were 64 that attended.

Sunday, Brother Charles’ message came from Zephaniah 1:1-18. Read it. This tells you what will happen at the end of time. Charles will bring his message next Sunday on the same book.

I stopped by Shirley Riley’s. but she hadn’t returned home from church.

My prayer and sympathy goes out to the Connie Duckworth family and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our Nation, Leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.