Arno – Hellen Blakey

Feb. 9 – Last Monday Mindy came and when she left, she dropped my news off when she went through town. I went to town later on and bought my phone card and some over the counter medicine. Ellis came by after work and picked up some chicken scraps and Michelle’s birthday card and cake.

Tuesday I had 1 inch of rain by 8:20am, 0.2 by 5:30pm. On Wednesday there was 0.7 inches by 5:15pm. On Friday I melted the snow that was in my rain gauge and got 0.1 inches of liquid, after 9:00am. And on Sunday I had 0.2 inches in the rain gauge by 4:30pm.

Wednesday Mindy came and brought my mail in with her.

Thursday Mark came by while in town and brought my mail in. Ellis and Michelle stopped by while in town and brought one of my containers back. I baked bread for the 13th and 14th.

Friday Mark and James stopped on their way to work. Tevin Reid stopped by this afternoon and left Adrian with me until James got off work. Mindy stopped in. James came by later and took Adrian home with him.

Saturday I started to town and met Lakota and I turned around and came back. Lakota and Adrian were headed home, but stopped to get a cup that I forgot to put in Adrian’s bag. I went back to town and exchanged my cornmeal for the right kind and got a few other things. Nina stopped by on her way home and visited.

Sunday, Brother Charles preached about Fruits. He said, “Show me your fruits.” (Matthew 3:5-12) I love the way he brings out his message. It is so even the young ones can understand the words of God better. I have heard a couple others preach that way.

Monica came up and stayed all night.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.