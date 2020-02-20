Area Schools Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 24 – Cereal with yogurt, bananas, fruit juice & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Breakfast sliders, apple, fruit juice & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Mini pancakes, bananas, fruit juice & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce, fruit juice & milk.

Friday, Feb. 28 – Blueberry muffin, pineapple, fruit juice & milk.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 24 – Entrees: Tacos, tangerine chicken with rice, ham and cheese calzone, taco salad with cornbread; Sides: Fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Entrees: Corn dog, cheesy chicken pasta, cheeseburger, Italian chef salad with Italian bread; Sides: Fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, fresh fruit, peaches & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Entrees: Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, fish sticks, chicken Caesar salad; Sides: Mashed potatoes, corn, fresh fruit, pears, hot roll & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Entrees: Crispy chicken wrap, BBQ beef on bun, pizza munchables, Cobb salad with blueberry muffin; Sides: Fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, applesauce & milk.

Friday, Feb. 28 – Entrees: Cheese pizza, sloppy joe, turkey and cheese sandwich, chicken bacon ranch salad with pineapple muffin; Sides: Fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix & milk.

Ava Middle & High School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 24 – Entrees: Meatball sub, ham and cheese sub, hot dog on bun, BBQ rib on bun, Salad bar with pineapple muffin; To Go: Buffalo chicken wrap, cottage cheese with fruit and muffin, seven layer dip; Specialty Bar: Grilled cheese bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, peaches & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Entrees: Western egg ‘n’ bacon sandwich, cheeseburger, corn dog, chicken strips, salad bar with Italian bread; To Go: Bacon turkey avocado club, fried chicken salad sandwich, nacho munchable; Specialty Bar: Baked potato bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Entrees: Chicken patty with hot roll, spicy chicken patty with hot roll, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, popcorn chicken, salad bar with hot roll; To Go: Cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, strawberry/cucumber/chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese sandwich; Specialty Bar: Wrap bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fresh fruit, pears & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Entrees: Smothered burrito, ham and cheese sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar with strawberry muffin; To Go: Crispy chicken wrap, crispito, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll; Specialty Bar: Hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese; Sides: Fresh garden salad, buffalo cauliflower bites, fresh fruit, applesauce & milk.

Friday, Feb. 28 – Entrees: Fish and chips, Tony’s pizza, Italian sub, corn dog, salad bar with blueberry muffin; To Go: Chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread; Specialty Bar: South of the border bar with Spanish rice; Sides: Fresh garden salad, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix & milk.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 24 – Pancake on a stick, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Breakfast burrito, string cheese, fruit, juice & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Yogurt, breakfast bar, fruit, juice & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Biscuit, gravy, sausage patty, fruit, juice & milk.

Friday, Feb. 28 – Cereal, Poptart, fruit, juice & milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 24 – Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, French fries, fruit & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, salad, fruit & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 27. – Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, corn, fruit & milk.

Friday, Feb. 28 – Pizza, salad with tomatoes, peas, banana & milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 24 – Cereal, cheese stick, fruit & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Waffle, sausage link, juice & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Bacon/egg/cheese biscuit, juice & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 27 – French toast sticks, ham, juice & milk.

Friday, Feb, 28 – Biscuit, sausage or gravy, juice & milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 24 – Lasagna roll-ups, salad, garlic bread, fruit & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Beans and ham, cornbread, fruit & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Baked chicken, macaroni & cheese, broccoli, fruit & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 27 – Pulled pork quesadillas, raw veggies, fruit & milk.

Friday, Feb. 28 – Pizza, salad, fruit & milk.