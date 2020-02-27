Area Schools Menu

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 2

Mini Cinnis, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Tuesday, March 3

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Wednesday, March 4

Breakfast Pizza, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Thursday, March 5

Cereal with Yogurt, Applesauce, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Friday, March 6

Pumpkin Muffin with Yogurt, Apple, Fruit Juice & Milk.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, March 2

Entrees: Chicken Patty on Bun, Beef Quesadilla, Turkey Club Wrap, Cobb Salad with Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.

Tuesday, March 3

Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread, Mozzarella Dunkers, Pizza Munchables, Chicken Caesar Salad with Italian Bread; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon Apples & Milk.

Wednesday, March 4

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Glazed Ham, Popcorn Chicken, Italian Chef Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple, Hot Roll & Milk.

Thursday, March 5

Entrees: Cheeseburger, Scrambled Eggs with Pancakes and Syrup, Seven Layer Dip, Taco Salad with Cornbread; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Tater Tots with Ketchup, Fresh Fruit, Pears & Milk.

Friday, March 6

Entrees: Super Nachos, Hot Dog Mac and Cheese, Crispito, Popcorn Chicken Salad with Banana Bread Squares; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Fresh Fruit, Tropical Fruit & Milk.

Ava Middle & High School Lunch

Monday, March 2

Entrees: Chili Dog, Italian Sub, Cheeseburger, BBQ Rib on Bun, Salad Bar with Blueberry Muffin; To Go: Crispy Chicken Wrap, Crispito, Chicken Caesar Salad with Hot Roll; Specialty Bar: Hot Dog Bar with 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese; Side: Fresh Garden Salad, Tater Tots with Ketchup, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.

Tuesday, March 3

Entrees: Chedda-Toni with Italian Bread, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, BBQ Rib on Bun, Salad Bar with Cornbread; To Go: Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Strawberry Muffin, Cottage Cheese with Fruit and Muffin, Seven Layer Dip; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon Apples & Milk.

Wednesday, March 4

Entrees: Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Roast Turkey with Gravy and Hot Roll, Popcorn Chicken, Salad Bar with Hot Roll; To Go: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Pizza Munchables, Turkey Chef Salad with Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Wrap Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix & Milk.

Thursday, March 5

Entrees: Jumbo Cheese Ravioli with Focaccia Bread, Cheeseburger, Chicken Patty on Bun, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, BBQ Rib on Bun, Salad Bar with Pineapple Muffin; To Go: Bacon Turkey Avocado Club, Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar with Focaccia Bread; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Lemon Butter Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Pears & Milk.

Friday, March 6

Entrees: Pepper Jack Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup, Cheese Pizza, Tony’s Pizza, Cheeseburger, Salad Bar with Italian Bread; To Go: Cheesy Chicken Caesar Sandwich, Strawberry/Cucumber/Chicken Salad with Blueberry Muffin, Ham and Cheese Roll Up; Specialty Bar: South of the Border Bar with Spanish Rice; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Honey Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Tropical Fruit & Milk.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 2

French Toast Sticks, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Tuesday, March 3

Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Wednesday, March 4

Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Thursday, March 5

Sausage Biscuit, Jelly, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Friday, March 6

Cereal, Donut, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, March 2

Corn Dog, French Fries, Fresh Vegetables with Ranch, Fruit & Milk.

Tuesday, March 3

Chicken Nuggets, Tator Tots, Baked Beans, Fruit, Juice & Milk.

Wednesday, March 4

Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Broccoli, Cobbler, Ice Cream Cup, Roll & Milk.

Thursday, March 5

Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Chips, Pork & Beans, Fruit & Milk.

Friday, March 6

Hot Dog on a Bun, Chips, Mac & Cheese, Rice Krispie Treat, Fruit & Milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 2

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, March 3

Cereal, Cheese, Fruit & Milk.

Wednesday, March 4

Chicken & Waffles, Fruit & Milk.

Thursday, March 5

Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Hash Brown, Juice & Milk.

Friday, March 6

Biscuit, Sausage or Gravy, Juice & Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, March 2

NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, March 3

Taco Tuesday Taco Bar, Fruit & Milk.

Wednesday, March 4

Sub Sandwich, Salad Bar, Fruit & Milk.

Thursday, March 5

Chicken & Rice with Broccoli, Fruit & Milk.

Friday, March 6

Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit & Milk.