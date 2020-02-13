Area School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb.17

Mini pancakes, bananas, fruit juice & milk.

Tuesday, Feb.18

Breakfast pizza, peaches, fruit juice & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Cereal with yogurt, apple, fruit juice & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Mini Cinnis, applesauce, fruit juice & milk.

Friday, Feb. 21

Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges, fruit juice & milk.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 17

Entrees: Chicken and waffles with syrup, Italian sub, Hot dog on bun, chicken Caesar salad with Italian bread; Sides: Fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, peaches & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Entrees: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, western egg ‘n’ bacon sandwich, turkey and cheese sandwich, taco salad with cornbread; Sides: Fresh garden salad, French fries with ketchup, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Entrees: Chicken patty, hamburger stew, corn dog, Italian chef salad; Sides: Mashed potatoes with gravy, Green beans, fresh fruit, pears, hot roll & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Entrees: Chicken nachos with white queso, bacon/egg/cheese flatbread, nacho munchable, cobb salad with blueberry muffin; Sides: fresh garden salad, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, applesauce & milk.

Friday, Feb. 21

Entrees: Beef burrito, pepperoni pizza, crispito, popcorn chicken salad with pineapple muffin; Sides: Fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix & milk.

Ava Middle & High School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 17

Entrees: Chili with Cinnamon roll, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar with blueberry muffin; To Go: Chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread; Specialty Bar: Burger bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, French fries with ketchup, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Entrees: Chicken pizza sandwich, Italian sub, cheeseburger, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar with cornbread; To Go: Buffalo chicken wrap, cottage cheese with fruit and muffin, seven layer dip; Specialty Bar: BBQ bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, bean soup, fresh fruit, banana orange mix & milk.

Wednesday, Feb.19

Entrees: Chicken patty with hot roll, Glazed Chicken patty with hot roll, spicy chicken patty with hot roll, meatloaf with hot roll, corn dog, salad bar with strawberry muffin; To Go: Crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll; Specialty Bar: Wrap bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Entrees: Chicken tacos, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, salad bar with hot roll; To Go: Cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, strawberry/cucumber/chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese sandwich; Specialty Bar: Pizza/calzone bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce & milk.

Friday, Feb. 21

Entrees: Sloppy Joes, Tony’s pizza, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar with pineapple muffin; To Go: Fried chicken salad sandwich, nacho munchable, roasted veggie pita; Specialty Bar: Breakfast bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple & milk.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 17

No School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Sausage biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice & milk.

Friday, Feb. 21

Cereal, donut, fruit, juice & milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 17

No School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Chicken quesadilla, salsa, chips, nacho cheese, fruit & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Vegetable beef soup, crackers, grilled cheese, fruit & milk.

Friday, Feb. 21

Hamburger on a bun, chips, fresh vegetables with ranch dressing, fruit, brownie & milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 17

No School

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Waffle, bacon, juice & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit or juice & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Ham/egg/cheese biscuit, fruit or juice & milk.

Friday, Feb, 21

Biscuit, sausage or gravy, fruit or juice & milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 17

No School.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Chicken tender, French fries, corn, fruit & milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Pork chop sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit & milk.

Thursday, Feb. 20

McRib sandwich, salad, fruit & milk.

Friday, Feb. 21

Pizza, raw veggies, fruit & milk.