Area School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb.17
Mini pancakes, bananas, fruit juice & milk.
Tuesday, Feb.18
Breakfast pizza, peaches, fruit juice & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Cereal with yogurt, apple, fruit juice & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Mini Cinnis, applesauce, fruit juice & milk.
Friday, Feb. 21
Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges, fruit juice & milk.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 17
Entrees: Chicken and waffles with syrup, Italian sub, Hot dog on bun, chicken Caesar salad with Italian bread; Sides: Fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, fresh fruit, peaches & milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Entrees: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, western egg ‘n’ bacon sandwich, turkey and cheese sandwich, taco salad with cornbread; Sides: Fresh garden salad, French fries with ketchup, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Entrees: Chicken patty, hamburger stew, corn dog, Italian chef salad; Sides: Mashed potatoes with gravy, Green beans, fresh fruit, pears, hot roll & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Entrees: Chicken nachos with white queso, bacon/egg/cheese flatbread, nacho munchable, cobb salad with blueberry muffin; Sides: fresh garden salad, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, applesauce & milk.
Friday, Feb. 21
Entrees: Beef burrito, pepperoni pizza, crispito, popcorn chicken salad with pineapple muffin; Sides: Fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix & milk.
Ava Middle & High School Lunch
Monday, Feb. 17
Entrees: Chili with Cinnamon roll, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar with blueberry muffin; To Go: Chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread; Specialty Bar: Burger bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, French fries with ketchup, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges & milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Entrees: Chicken pizza sandwich, Italian sub, cheeseburger, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar with cornbread; To Go: Buffalo chicken wrap, cottage cheese with fruit and muffin, seven layer dip; Specialty Bar: BBQ bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, bean soup, fresh fruit, banana orange mix & milk.
Wednesday, Feb.19
Entrees: Chicken patty with hot roll, Glazed Chicken patty with hot roll, spicy chicken patty with hot roll, meatloaf with hot roll, corn dog, salad bar with strawberry muffin; To Go: Crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll; Specialty Bar: Wrap bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Entrees: Chicken tacos, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, salad bar with hot roll; To Go: Cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, strawberry/cucumber/chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese sandwich; Specialty Bar: Pizza/calzone bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce & milk.
Friday, Feb. 21
Entrees: Sloppy Joes, Tony’s pizza, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar with pineapple muffin; To Go: Fried chicken salad sandwich, nacho munchable, roasted veggie pita; Specialty Bar: Breakfast bar; Sides: Fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple & milk.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 17
No School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Sausage biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice & milk.
Friday, Feb. 21
Cereal, donut, fruit, juice & milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 17
No School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Chicken quesadilla, salsa, chips, nacho cheese, fruit & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
BBQ meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Vegetable beef soup, crackers, grilled cheese, fruit & milk.
Friday, Feb. 21
Hamburger on a bun, chips, fresh vegetables with ranch dressing, fruit, brownie & milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Feb. 17
No School
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Waffle, bacon, juice & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
French toast sticks, sausage link, fruit or juice & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Ham/egg/cheese biscuit, fruit or juice & milk.
Friday, Feb, 21
Biscuit, sausage or gravy, fruit or juice & milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Feb. 17
No School.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Chicken tender, French fries, corn, fruit & milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Pork chop sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit & milk.
Thursday, Feb. 20
McRib sandwich, salad, fruit & milk.
Friday, Feb. 21
Pizza, raw veggies, fruit & milk.