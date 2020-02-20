AHS Recognizes February’s Academic Students

Claire Fossett and Reagan Swatosh, both students at Ava High School, were recently acknowledged as the academic students of the month for February.

Claire, the daughter of Kirby and Tara Fossett, of Ava, Missouri, plans to graduate with nine college credit hours.

She is involved in National Honor Society, Anchor Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, basketball, volleyball, yearbook, video, Future Business Leaders of America, Pep Club, and Compass Leaders.

In the community, Claire has volunteered at Camp Joy, helped with local food distributions, worked at the concession stand during Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association events, volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army, and participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program.

Claire also works as a waitress at Archie’s.

After high school, Claire plans to pursue a business degree at OTC through the A+ program. Her dream is to pursue the retail market, and open a clothing boutique.

Reagan Swatosh, the daughter of Chris and Marcella Swatosh, is involved in FBLA, where she serves as Chapter President, and State Parliamentarian. Reagan is also involved in student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society, secretary/historian; TREND, Key Club, treasurer; student advisor on the Health & Wellness Committee, Compass Leaders, Anchor Club, yearbook, and Mass Media. She recently won first place in public speaking and healthcare administration at District FBLA.

Reagan has participated in two mission trips, and has also completed a senior service project at the Ronald McDonald House. She volunteers to help students with the ACT, and assists in Bears Den.

In addition, she serves as a volunteer at the food harvest, VFW, and Salvation Army. She has also helped with renovations at her church.

Reagan serves as ambassador for ACT Missouri, a substance use prevention organization; and as an advocate for the National Epilepsy Foundation, she participates in Cox Medical Explorers.

Reagan plans to attend Honors College at Mizzou. She is currently unsure of a major; however, she notes it is likely pursuits will be a career in business or the medical field. While she may not know her career path for sure, she does know one thing –– she will change the world!