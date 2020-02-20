Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type
Feb. 9, 2020 – Feb. 15, 2020
Alarm – 1
Animal Call – 7
Assist Agency – 1
Assist Agency (Medical) – 1
Check Building – 1
Check Vehicle – 4
C&I Driver – 1
Civil – 2
Community Policing – 7
Disturbance, General – 1
Found Property – 2
Funeral Escort – 1
Harassment – 1
Miscellaneous – 7
Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
Nuisance – 1
Private Property Accident – 1
Shoplifting (in custody) – 1
Stalled Vehicle – 2
Stealing – 2
Traffic Control – 1
Traffic Stop – 11
Vandalism – 1
Cemetery Gates – 3
Total – 61
On Feb. 10, Ava Police responded to the 700 block of Springfield Rd over a loose dog inside the store. The animal was collected.
On Feb. 11, Ava Police responded to S Jefferson St business over a credit card reader found in the trash. The card reader, from a Redbox update, was collected for disposal.
On Feb 12, Ava Police responded to Golf Course Rd over a stalled vehicle. The driver was going to either fix the vehicle or have a friend tow it.
On Feb. 12, Ava Police responded to the 200 block of E. 14 over a complaint that the neighbors were burning something foul smelling and they would like it to stop. Subjects stated they would put out the fire.