Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

Feb. 9, 2020 – Feb. 15, 2020

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 7

Assist Agency – 1

Assist Agency (Medical) – 1

Check Building – 1

Check Vehicle – 4

C&I Driver – 1

Civil – 2

Community Policing – 7

Disturbance, General – 1

Found Property – 2

Funeral Escort – 1

Harassment – 1

Miscellaneous – 7

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Nuisance – 1

Private Property Accident – 1

Shoplifting (in custody) – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Stealing – 2

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 11

Vandalism – 1

Cemetery Gates – 3



Total – 61

On Feb. 10, Ava Police responded to the 700 block of Springfield Rd over a loose dog inside the store. The animal was collected.

On Feb. 11, Ava Police responded to S Jefferson St business over a credit card reader found in the trash. The card reader, from a Redbox update, was collected for disposal.

On Feb 12, Ava Police responded to Golf Course Rd over a stalled vehicle. The driver was going to either fix the vehicle or have a friend tow it.

On Feb. 12, Ava Police responded to the 200 block of E. 14 over a complaint that the neighbors were burning something foul smelling and they would like it to stop. Subjects stated they would put out the fire.