Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

1-26-2020 through 2-1-2020

  • Abandoned Vehicle – 1
  • Alarm – 1
  • Animal Call – 3
  • Assist Agency – 4
  • Assist Person – 2
  • Check Building – 2
  • Check Person – 3
  • Check Vehicle – 6
  • Check Well-Being – 2
  • Civil – 2
  • Community Policing – 10
  • Domestic Disturbance – 2
  • Noise Disturbance – 1
  • Follow-up – 1
  • Found Property – 1
  • Funeral Escort – 3
  • Harassment – 1
  • Left w/o Paying – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 6
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
  • Stalled Vehicle – 2
  • Stealing – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 11
  • Traffic Violation – 1
  • Cemetery Gates – 8 

Total – 76

On 1/27, Ava Police left stickers on two abandoned vehicles in the 100 block of Bacorn Street.

On 1/27, Ava Police responded to the city park over reports of loose dogs. Officers informed the owner that they needed to be on leashes.

On 1/27, Officers responded to the 900 block of Springfield Road over reports of a shoplifter. Officers arrested one subject and transported them to the Police Department.

On 1/28, Ava Police were alerted by the schools that a vehicle had run a stop sign located on a school bus. Officers cited the driver for failure to stop for a school bus.

On 1/29, Ava Police officers removed a dead deer from Highway 5 north of the 14 junction.

On 2/1, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle crash by Ava Drug. Owners stated there was no damage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR