Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

1-26-2020 through 2-1-2020

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 3

Assist Agency – 4

Assist Person – 2

Check Building – 2

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 6

Check Well-Being – 2

Civil – 2

Community Policing – 10

Domestic Disturbance – 2

Noise Disturbance – 1

Follow-up – 1

Found Property – 1

Funeral Escort – 3

Harassment – 1

Left w/o Paying – 1

Miscellaneous – 6

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 11

Traffic Violation – 1

Cemetery Gates – 8

Total – 76

On 1/27, Ava Police left stickers on two abandoned vehicles in the 100 block of Bacorn Street.

On 1/27, Ava Police responded to the city park over reports of loose dogs. Officers informed the owner that they needed to be on leashes.

On 1/27, Officers responded to the 900 block of Springfield Road over reports of a shoplifter. Officers arrested one subject and transported them to the Police Department.

On 1/28, Ava Police were alerted by the schools that a vehicle had run a stop sign located on a school bus. Officers cited the driver for failure to stop for a school bus.

On 1/29, Ava Police officers removed a dead deer from Highway 5 north of the 14 junction.

On 2/1, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle crash by Ava Drug. Owners stated there was no damage.