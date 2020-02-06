Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type
1-26-2020 through 2-1-2020
- Abandoned Vehicle – 1
- Alarm – 1
- Animal Call – 3
- Assist Agency – 4
- Assist Person – 2
- Check Building – 2
- Check Person – 3
- Check Vehicle – 6
- Check Well-Being – 2
- Civil – 2
- Community Policing – 10
- Domestic Disturbance – 2
- Noise Disturbance – 1
- Follow-up – 1
- Found Property – 1
- Funeral Escort – 3
- Harassment – 1
- Left w/o Paying – 1
- Miscellaneous – 6
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Stalled Vehicle – 2
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Stop – 11
- Traffic Violation – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 8
Total – 76
On 1/27, Ava Police left stickers on two abandoned vehicles in the 100 block of Bacorn Street.
On 1/27, Ava Police responded to the city park over reports of loose dogs. Officers informed the owner that they needed to be on leashes.
On 1/27, Officers responded to the 900 block of Springfield Road over reports of a shoplifter. Officers arrested one subject and transported them to the Police Department.
On 1/28, Ava Police were alerted by the schools that a vehicle had run a stop sign located on a school bus. Officers cited the driver for failure to stop for a school bus.
On 1/29, Ava Police officers removed a dead deer from Highway 5 north of the 14 junction.
On 2/1, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle crash by Ava Drug. Owners stated there was no damage.