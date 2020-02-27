Activity Report From The Ava Police Department

Calls By Type

2/16/2020 – 2/22/2020

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Assist Agency – 6

Assist Person – 1

Check Person – 6

Check Vehicle – 3

Check Well-Being – 2

Civil – 1

Community Event – 1

Community Policing – 4

Deceased Person – 1

Disturbance, General – 3

Fireworks – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Harassment – 1

Misc/All Other – 3

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Shoplifting – 2

Suicide (attempted ) – 1

Traffic Stop – 23

Vandalism – 1

Cemetery Gates – 7

On 2/17, Ava Police performed a traffic stop, pulling over a driver who had run a stop sign and was driving the wrong way on the Ava square. Officers also found the passenger in possession of marijuana.

On 2/17, Officers responded to a storage facility on Lyle Street over reports of a lock being cut. Officers took a statement and assigned extra patrol to the area.

On 2/19, Ava Police were called about a possible deceased person in the 700 block of Valley Avenue. The coroner and local funeral home were contacted over the report.

On 2/19, Ava Police performed a traffic stop on West Highway 14 and arrested a subject on a warrant.

On 2/19, Ava Police responded to the Signal location on Springfield road over reports of spilled gasoline. Ava Fire responded for cleanup.

On 2/21, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Valley Avenue over reports of someone screaming for help. A female had been bitten by a dog and an ambulance was on-scene. Officers notified animal control and the health department.

On 2/21, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Webster Avenue over reports of a potential suicide. Officers notified medical staff, seized marijuana and other paraphernalia.

On 2/21, Ava Police responded to Walmart and arrested a subject for shoplifting.

On 2/21, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Springfield Road and Highway 5.

On 2/22, Ava Police responded to the 1300 block of Springfield Road, over reports of a driver’s key fob opening the trunk of a vehicle that was not the owners, and that the owners vehicle was missing. Officers found the owner’s vehicle still in the parking lot.