Activity Report From The Ava Police Department

Calls By Type

2/2/2020 – 2/8/2020

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 4

Assault – 1

Assist Agency – 2

Assist Person – 1

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 2

Check Well-being – 4

Civil – 2

Community Policing – 6

Disturbance, Domestic – 2

Disturbance, General – 3

Disturbance, Noise – 1

Follow-up – 2

Fraud – -1

Harassment – 2

Lost Property – 1

Misc – 5

Prowler – 1

Shoplifting – 2

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Stealing – 3

Traffic Stop – 14

Traffic Violation – 1

Trespassing – 1

Vehicle Parking – 1

Cemetery Gates – 7

Total – 76

On 2/3, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Jefferson Street over reports of a pedestrian in front of the High School. Officers gave a courtesy ride to the Super 8 hotel.

On 2/3, Ava Police responded to the 1100 block of Martin Avenue over reports of gas theft. Officers found the original reporter able to start the vehicle and determined it had a full tank of gas.

On 2/3, Ava Police responded to the 300 block of North Spring Street over reports of renter property being thrown out before the renters had been evicted. Officers spoke with both parties and arrangements to pick up the belongings were made.

On 2/3, Ava Police aided Ava Rural Fire Department with a brush fire on the north side of the nursing home.

On 2/4, Ava Police responded to the 2000 block of Oak Ridge Drive. A homeowner stated the smoke detectors were going off in the house, there was no fire, and they needed help turning them off.