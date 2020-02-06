Aaron John Laub, infant baby boy, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to be with Jesus on January 29th, 2020 at Ozark Medical Center, West Plains, MO.

Aaron was born to Mark Aaron and Paige Marie (Porter) Laub.

Aaron was preceded in death by his uncle Paul Michael Porter, and his grandfather, John Laub.

Aaron is survived by his parents, three siblings, Jacob, Ryleigh, and Michael Laub, grandparents, Julie Laub, Paul & Cathleen Porter, great grandmothers, Ellen Parrillo Hughes and Sandy Hughes, aunts, uncles, and several other family, church family, and friends.

Funeral services for Aaron were Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Life Church, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Officiating was Pastor James Hathcock. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.