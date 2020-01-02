“Wuh – Hah – Kuh”: New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Ava

by Michael Boyink/mike@douglascountyherald.com

First things first.

Oaxaca is pronounced “wuh-hah-kuh.”

Like Missouri is one of the 50 United States, Oaxaca is one of 32 federative entities of Mexico.

And, like there is a city of New York inside the state of New York, Oaxaca is also the name of the capital city of the state of Oaxaca.

Oaxaca is the home of restaurant owner Alberto Salinas.

Ava’s new “El Tule Oaxaca” is the second location for Salinas, the first being the similarly-named Oaxaca Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth, Missouri.

With over two years under their belts in Forsyth, Salinas felt it was time to expand into Ava.

The restaurant opened on December 20th, and offers a full menu including appetizers, vegetarian dishes, standards including fajitas, quesadilla, enchiladas and more.

Oaxaca also offers an “Express Lunch” menu with a selection of $4.99 options.

Located at 207 Springfield Road (next to Pizza Hut), the business is open seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Contact El Tule Oaxaca at 417-683-1212 or view the menu via their Facebook page at facebook.com/eltuleavamissouri.