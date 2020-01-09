Wedding Announcement

Kellie Wagner, and Danny Fish, both of Ava, Missouri, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Clair Rebeca Fish of Lakewood, Colorado to Dillon Wesley Crow, also of Lakewood. Dillon is the son of Blake and Janet Crow of West Plains, Missouri. Clair is the granddaughter of Jerry and Lena Wagner, Ava, and Ross and Jeneita Fish of Mountain Grove. Dillon is the grandson of Earl and Shirley Crow, West Plains, and Wes and Patsy Kissiar, of Licking, Missouri. The bride-elect works as a Mental Health Therapist, and the groom-to-be works as a Creative Manager for Garb Incorporated. The couple plan to live in Littleton, Colorado after the wedding. An outdoor wedding is planned for April 25, 2020.

