Variety of Farm Topics Will Be Covered at Taney County Livestock and Forage Conference Feb. 13

The annual Taney County Livestock and Forage Conference begins at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Forsyth High School Cafeteria in Forsyth. This popular University of Missouri extension program is attended by livestock producers in order to learn the latest information to manage their farms better and improve farm income.

A beef pot roast supper is planned. There is no cost to attend this conference but reservations are required to insure you will have a meal.

Pre-register by February 10 by enrolling on-line at http://bit.ly/2ReIRmU or calling 417-546-4431.

“This long-running conference continues to equip livestock producers to better manage their operations and provide quality beef products for consumers,” said Tim Schnakenberg, University of Missouri Extension agronomy field specialist based in Galena. “The program will focus on a variety of topics useful for all livestock producers.”

The program will focus discussion on timely management concerns for cattlemen including a discussion on reproductive management for the cow herd by the livestock field specialist from West Plains, Elizabeth Picking. Taylor Young, county engagement specialist from Gainesville will discuss financial considerations of hay production.

Tim Schnakenberg, agronomy field specialist from Galena, will talk about how make sound decisions on pasture weed control.